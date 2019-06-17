Medical, dental students can now edit their option

Medical and dental seat aspirants, who wrote Common Entrance Test (CET) and are getting their documents verified, can now make changes in their application and get reservation under various categories for medical and dental counselling.

The decision was taken at a meeting on Monday. Several candidates had approached Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) saying they were unable to avail reservation as they could not not edit their applications. Once document verification is complete for a candidate under CET, the application is considered for the NEET ranking.

A medical seat aspirant said: “I wrote CET for practice and was not serious about getting a seat. I had not paid attention to my reservation column then. But now, through my NEET ranking, I want to get a caste-based reservation as it will help me get a government-quota seat in a private college.” She said that if she fails to change her application, she could get an institutional quota seat in a private college, which she could not afford.

A KEA official pointed out that the move is likely to benefit close to hundred candidates. Candidates can avail caste-based reservation, reservation under 371 J, reservation if they are from rural areas, or have studied in Kannada medium for 10-year period.

Seat matrix

The KEA has published seat matrix for UG engineering courses for admissions to 2019-20. Total seats available are 45,956, while 6,407 seats are under Hyderabad-Karnataka reservation in government quota.

The total number of engineering seats in the State has reduced. This year, there are 91,090 seats in Karnataka, which is a decline compared to last year’s 93,284. AICTE has cut seats as many colleges do not have infrastructure and adequate teaching resources.