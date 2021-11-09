Medical colleges seek 20% fee hike

Many college managements also complained that due to the effect of the pandemic during the last academic year, their NRI quota and management quota seats were sold for lower prices compared to the previous years.

Bengaluru

09 November 2021 04:26 IST

Meeting on medical and dental fees inconclusive

The Karnataka Professional Colleges’ Foundation has sought a 20% hike in fees. Medical Education Department officials met private medical and dental college management members to discuss the fees for MBBS and BDS seats for the 2021-22 academic year on Monday.

Though officials of the department heard the college managements, no decision was taken. The managements were reportedly told that the decision would be taken after a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

M.R. Jayaram, chairman, Karnataka Professional Colleges’ Foundation, said that they had sought a 20% increase in fees. He said that the finances of medical college managements had suffered during the pandemic and a majority of them could not admit non COVID-19 patients. Many college managements also complained that due to the effect of the pandemic during the last academic year, their NRI quota and management quota seats were sold for lower prices compared to the previous years.

Advertising

Advertising

Students left in the lurch

With both the Karnataka Government and private college managements not willing to relent and reach a conclusion, medical and dental aspirants are left in the lurch as there has been a significant delay in fixing the fees. Sridhar S., a medical seat aspirant, said, “I come from a middle class family and need to have an idea of what the government quota and institutional quota seats in private colleges would be. Even though the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results were announced last week, the government has not yet decided to fee structure for this academic year,” he said.

Officials of the Medical Education Department said that while they had heard the demands of the private college managements, a final decision would have to be taken by the State government. “During a pandemic year, we cannot allow such a steep hike in fees as many people have had salary cuts. Keeping all this in mind, we hope to make a decision shortly,” a senior official of the department said.