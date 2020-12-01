Medical colleges see 60% attendance on day 1

First year MBBS students attending classes on day one in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Bengaluru

01 December 2020 23:11 IST

At least 90% students expected to report back to campus by end of the week

Unlike degree colleges that saw a trickle of students come to campus after they reopened on November 17, medical colleges saw a good response on Tuesday when they opened their doors after eight months.

S. Sacchidananda, Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), said that on an average 60% of students attended practical classes. “We expect attendance to improve to around 90% by the end of the week as practical classes are very important for MBBS students,” he said.

While theory lectures will be held in a blended mode with both online and offline classes, students have to physically be present for practicals.

Advertising

Advertising

Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences recorded 72% on Tuesday. However, other colleges that offer streams such as nursing, Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy reported only 30-40% attendance. Dr. Sacchidananda said that many students from other cities and States were yet to return.

Delay in test results

Once again, delays in COVID-19 testing results proved to be a hurdle for students who wanted to attend classes on campus. Many said they were unable to do so as they had not received their reports. It is mandatory for students to produce a COVID-19 negative test report and a consent letter from their parents before being allowed entry.