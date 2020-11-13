Medical colleges in Karnataka to open from Dec 1

13 November 2020 16:27 IST

Colleges affiliated to RGUHS including medical, dental, AYUSH, paramedical, nursing and pharmacy colleges will reopen from December 1

Bengaluru:

The Government has decided to reopen all medical, dental, AYUSH, paramedical, nursing and pharmacy colleges affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) from December 1.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education K Sudhakar has requested the administration of all colleges and students to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the government.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr Sudhakar tweeted: “Karnataka Government has decided to reopen all the medical, dental, AYUSH, paramedical, nursing and pharmacy colleges affiliated to RGUHS from 1st December. I request the administration of colleges & students 2 strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the government”.

The Higher Education Department has already formulated SOPs (standardized operating procedure) as per the UGC guidelines, in view of the opening of degree, engineering, and diploma colleges in the State from November 17.

Already, the Centre has issued guidelines for allowing opening research laboratories and libraries in universities and educational institutions of higher research.