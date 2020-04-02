Medical colleges in DK told not to admit Kerala patients

The Department of Health and Family Welfare in Dakshina Kannada has issued a circular to eight medical colleges in the district asking them not to admit any patients from Kerala in their hospitals in view of increasing COVID-19 cases in the neighouring Kasaragod district.
The circular dated April 1, 2020 and released to media on Thursday has been sent to A. J. Medical College, Father Muller Medical College, Kasturba Medical College, Yenepoya Medical College, Srinivasa Medical College, K.S. Hegde Medical College, KVG Medical College and Kanachuru Medical College.
The circular follows a decision taken on the same at a meeting chaired by V. Ponnuraj, district in-charge secretary and special COVID officer for Dakshina Kannada.
