Medical college admission row: Complete exercise of temporarily shifting MBBS students of 2022-23 to other colleges by October 3, High Court tells Karnataka government

September 29, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the State government to complete the exercise of temporarily transferring students, who were admitted to MBBS course in G.R. Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Mangaluru, during the academic year 2022-23, to other private medical institutes by October 3.

A Division Bench comprising Justice G. Narendar and Justice Vijaykumar A. Patil passed the interim order on the petitions filed by Dhatri D.S. Anvekar and other students of the college. The petitioner-students had sought directions to the authorities to make arrangements for them to attend the remaining classes of the academic year and write the first-year MBBS exams commencing from October 31 as their college was not recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for the year 2022-23.

During the hearing, the Bench was told that Department of Medical Education has decided to temporarily shift the students to other 24 private medical institutes after the NMC has claimed that it had not granted permission to the college for making admission for 2022-23 due to shortcomings in faculty and infrastructure requirement. Also, NMC claimed that the letter of NMC’s permission, produced by the college, was “forged”.

According to quota

The government said the plea of the students for shifting them to government medical colleges cannot be accepted due to difference in fee structure and they would be shifted to 24 private institutes according to the quota under which they were admitted to the present college.

Taking note of these submissions, the Bench said that it would examine at a later stage how the government committed the serious error of allotting seats in the college for 2022-23 if the college had no valid permission at the relevant point of time as, at present, the need of the hour is to enable proper environment for the students to write the exam.

However, the Bench said that arrangements made to temporarily shift the students to other medical institutes would be subject to the final orders to be passed in the writ petitions filed by the college, which has questioned the legality of the actions of NMC.

