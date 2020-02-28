Medical camp to mark BSY birthday

Shivamogga

28 February 2020 06:45 IST

Activists of Bharatiya Janata Party hosted various programmes in the city on Thursday to mark the 78th birthday of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Fruits were distributed among the patients at McGann Hospital, a government hospital attached to Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences, in the morning by S. Rudre Gowda, MLC. At Veerashaiva Kalyana Mandir, a health check-up camp was held in which large number of people took part. K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj inaugurated the camp. Mallikarjuna Murugharajendra Swami of Bekkinakal Mutt and Basava Marulasidda Swami of Basava Kendra were present on the occasion.

At Kashi Vishwanatha temple, ayusha homa and other religious rituals were performed.

Advertising

Advertising

The followers of Mr. Yediyurappa distributed fruits to the patients at government hospitals in Bhadravati, Sagar and Shikaripur also to mark his birthday.