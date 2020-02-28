Medical camp to mark BSY birthday

Activists of Bharatiya Janata Party hosted various programmes in the city on Thursday to mark the 78th birthday of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.
Fruits were distributed among the patients at McGann Hospital, a government hospital attached to Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences, in the morning by S. Rudre Gowda, MLC. At Veerashaiva Kalyana Mandir, a health check-up camp was held in which large number of people took part. K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj inaugurated the camp. Mallikarjuna Murugharajendra Swami of Bekkinakal Mutt and Basava Marulasidda Swami of Basava Kendra were present on the occasion.
At Kashi Vishwanatha temple, ayusha homa and other religious rituals were performed.
The followers of Mr. Yediyurappa distributed fruits to the patients at government hospitals in Bhadravati, Sagar and Shikaripur also to mark his birthday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.