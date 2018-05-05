Medical aspirants to write NEET today

The Central Board of Secondary Education will hold the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG) 2018 on Sunday.

This year, 13,26,725 candidates have registered for the examination, according to NEET website. In Karnataka, 96,377 will be writing the test in 187 centres across Bengaluru, Belagavi, Davangere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Hubballi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, and Udupi.

The test will allow medical seat aspirants to get a seat in Medical/Dental colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India.