Media workshop on child rights in Vijayapura

A media workshop on child rights, protection and health was organized for mid-career journalists and students at Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University in Vijayapura on Thursday.

It was held in collaboration with the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Mysore, under the sponsorship and collaboration of UNICEF.

Teachers and working professionals addressed students.

Head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Mysore, Sapna S.M. spoke to students on various issues related to the topic.

She said that journalists should not only report problems but also explore possible solutions.

She said that young journalists should focus on increasing their output on issues of economic and social development and also, positive developments around them.

“In fact, they should be seen as part of a campaign that can lead to major changes. Journalists should be the voices of children who have their own problems related to education and personality development,” Prof. Sapna said.

Head of Journalism and Mass Communication Department Omkar Kakade said that the amount of attention given to development reporting is decreasing.

However, “we need to realise that development journalism is the path to real progress and success. To excel in this field, journalists must undoubtedly be committed to the welfare of all,” he said.

He urged youth to implement the lessons learnt in the workshop.

UNICEF’s Prasoon Sen spoke at the event. Journalists D.B. Vadavadgi, Basavaraja Ullagaddi and Jagdish shared their views at the event.

Assistant professors Tamina Kolar and Sandeep Naik and faculty members, staff and students were present. Over 30 journalists from the Belagavi division participated.

