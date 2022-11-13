Media training academy likely in State soon

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka, which has over 150 years of exposure in media activities, may soon get a new academy in Bengaluru to train students and working journalists on various facets of media activities in print, electronic, digital and cinema.

To facilitate this, a tripartite agreement between the Skill Development Department of the State government, Karnataka Media Academy (KMA) and a suitable training outfit would be initiated, said C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT, BT, S&T, Skill Development and Higher Education, while speaking at the 40th anniversary of Doordarshan Foundation Day and also KMA’s 40th anniversary here on Sunday.

“The government is willing to do whatever it takes to support the opening of a media training centre that will offer a suitable learning environment for media learning. We lack learning based on problem-solving, although we have great talent. Use of imagination and innovation is critical,’‘ he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Priyanka Upendra, film personality and producer, insisted that in the proposed learning environment, there should be a collaboration between all forms of media professionals, including cinema makers, actors, artists and journalists. “We should have courses on editing, script writing, directing and acting too,’‘ she added.

KMA Chairman K. Sadashiva Shenoy said the academy was exploring an MoU with the government to set up the training centre. “Karnataka is rich in media knowledge. We have a highly experienced pool of senior media professionals and we will be able to explore their experience and expertise at this training centre,’‘ Mr. Shenoy added.

According to Mr. Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka is now holding the light and leading the way for the entire country in many fields such as information technology, biotechnology, start-up ecosystem, e-governance etc. “The media, including Doordarshan, has greatly contributed to the state to reach this status today,’‘ he said, complimenting Doordarshan for reporting truth and facts in the last four decades.

Technical advancements, scientific developments and technological innovations have been rapidly changing societies and the way media operates today, he added.

“At this juncture, I am glad to see Doordarshan is all set for the next level of growth. Like the government, DD also should be able to accept both criticism and compliments from people with an open heart,’‘ he said.

A galaxy of senior journalists (both Kannada and English) who contributed to media activities in the State in the last 40 years were honoured at the event.