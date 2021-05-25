Media staff inoculated

Over 260 persons attached to various print and electronic media, including those doing back office work, were inoculated during special vaccination camps held in Hubballi and Dharwad on Tuesday.

The camps were held at the Vartha Bhavan in Dharwad and the Patrakartara Bhavan in Hubballi. Those vaccinated included various journalists, photo journalists, staff of circulation and advertisement departments of various media houses and others.

While 207 persons received their first dose of vaccine [Covishield] in Hubballi, 57 persons received their first dose in Dharwad.

In Hubballi, Health Officers of Chitaguppi Hospital Sidhar Dandeppanavar and Prakash Naragund supervised vaccination. They were assisted by the health staff and staff of the Department of Information and Public Relations, including Venugopal P.M., Bharati Matti, Ramachandra Ukkali and Shivanand Bhimappanavar.

In the earlier vaccine drive held on May 11, a total of 240 media persons had received their first dose.