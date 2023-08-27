ADVERTISEMENT

Media should speak for the voiceless, says Mahadevappa

August 27, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MYSURU

Mysuru District Journalists’ Association organised press day celebrations on August 27

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, Mayor Shivakumar, Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Teertha and journalists at the press day celebrations in Mysuru on Sunday, August 27. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Minister for social welfare H.C. Mahadevappa said here on Sunday, August 27, that media should raise its voice against authoritarianism and reflect the voice of the voiceless including the poor and economically weaker section.

He was speaking at the press day celebrations organised by the Mysuru District Journalists’ Association. Mr. Mahadevappa, who also distributed various awards to scribes for their contribution, said the upholding freedom was one of the fundamental duties of the media and the press had a role to safeguard the values of democracy, secularism and freedom which were attained after prolonged struggle.

He said that the press being the fourth pillar of democracy, should be a ray of hope for the weaker section and promote equity and justice for all and such a stance would further its reputation.

Recalling the role of freedom fighters, some of whom doubled as journalists and wrote extensively to create awareness of the importance of political freedom, Mr. Mahadevappa said that Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar should be the role models for the present day scribes. While Mahatma Gandhi could feel the pulse of the nation and take a stance without any bias, Dr. Ambedkar espoused his views against social injustice.

Mayor Shivakumar, Pejwar seer Vishwaprasanna Teertha, MDJA president S.T. Ravikumar and other office bearers of the association were present.

