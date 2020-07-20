‘Media should not createpanic among people’

Major and Medium Irrigation Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has urged the media not to create panic among people about COVID-19.

Media should not not create panic among the people about the disease. Journalists should realise that COVID-19 is not a very dangerous disease. It is just like any other disease. The media should not create unnecessary fear among the people about it, he told a media conference here on Monday. The media should instead give courage and confidence to the people by highlighting positive aspects such as the number of discharged persons and the reduced death rate, he said.

“Similarly, the media should work with the government. It should realise the hard work that doctors and others are doing to manage the epidemic. The media should not sensationalise minor mistakes committed in hospitals or other departments related to COVID-19 management,” he said.

The district in-charge Minister said that he would direct Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath to look into complaints and allegations of negligence by doctors in the district hospital. The Deputy Commissioner would also look into allegations that the work of tracing contacts and testing had slowed down.

He said that taluk hospitals would be used to treat patients to reduce the rush at the district hospital and to stop patients from travelling to Belagavi.