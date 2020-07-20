‘Media should not createpanic among people’

Major and Medium Irrigation Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has urged the media not to create panic among people about COVID-19.
Media should not not create panic among the people about the disease. Journalists should realise that COVID-19 is not a very dangerous disease. It is just like any other disease. The media should not create unnecessary fear among the people about it, he told a media conference here on Monday. The media should instead give courage and confidence to the people by highlighting positive aspects such as the number of discharged persons and the reduced death rate, he said.
“Similarly, the media should work with the government. It should realise the hard work that doctors and others are doing to manage the epidemic. The media should not sensationalise minor mistakes committed in hospitals or other departments related to COVID-19 management,” he said.
The district in-charge Minister said that he would direct Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath to look into complaints and allegations of negligence by doctors in the district hospital. The Deputy Commissioner would also look into allegations that the work of tracing contacts and testing had slowed down.
He said that taluk hospitals would be used to treat patients to reduce the rush at the district hospital and to stop patients from travelling to Belagavi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath