‘Media should create awareness on child rights regularly’

November 10, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - Belagavi

Journalists have to inform the officers concerned any case of child rights violation, apart from writing about such incidents, member secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) P. Murali Mohan Reddy said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the sensitisation programme on child rights for media persons, organised by the DLSA, the district protection committee, the district administration and the Department of Information.

He asked all journalists to use the appropriate words in drafting news reports in accordance with the Child Rights Act of 2015. Journalists can clear their doubts by referring to a Kannada book, Makkala Ghanateya Baduku (Dignity of Children).

Mr. Reddy released the book on the occasion.

“For example, the name, address and other personal details that can lead to the identity of the child victim should not be revealed in news reports. This is considered an actionable offence,” he said.

District Child Protection Officer Mahantesh Bhajantri said that the use of terms like juvenile delinquent has been stopped and the use of the phrase, “child in conflict with law” is being promoted. “Similarly, terms like remand home have been dropped and observation home is being used instead, now,” he said.

News reports should not use terms like rape for an offence committed on victims under 18. Terms like sexual assault or exploitation should be used, he said.

Children comprise as much as 40% of India’s population. Their rights and facilities available to them should be highlighted. Media should create awareness about such issues regularly, Mr. Bhajantri said.

He said that there is a need to sensitise writers and speakers about various issues related to children.

Deputy Director of Information Gurunth Kadabur, journalists and others were present.