Media persons take out protest march condemning arrest of journalist

March 29, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Stating that journalists working in an objective manner are being targeted by the police and demanding the release of journalist Mehaboob Munavalli arrested by Davangere Police, members of Dharwad District Union of Working Journalists (DDUWJ) took out a protest march and staged a demonstration in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Journalists, camera persons and photographers from different print and electronic media took out the silent protest march from Patrakartara Bhavan on Siddappa Kambali Road in Hubballi and staged the demonstration at the Mini Vidhana Soudha before submitting a memorandum to the authorities.

Addressing the protesting media persons at Mini Vidhana Soudha, DDUWJ president Lochanesh Hugar said that the communication between media persons and those who are accused of offences was limited to news only.

However, a few police personnel are targeting media persons who are objectively reporting an incident. Such action will amount to snatching away the rights of the media, he said.

He demanded protection to media persons from print and electronic media and urged the Home Minister to direct senior police officials to issue suitable directions to officials to act in an impartial manner. He also demanded the immediate release of Mr. Munavalli.

Accompanied by DDUWJ office-bearers and members, he submitted a memorandum addressed to the Home Minister.

In the memorandum, it has been said that DDUWJ will not support any member of the organisation if he indulges in any illegal activity. However, arresting a media person who covers an incident amounts to targeting media persons.

In the present case, Mr, Munavalli, member of the DDUWJ Executive Committee, has been arrested and named as accused although he did not have any role whatsoever in the incident.

DDUWJ will urge the Home Minister to immediately intervene and initiate steps for the release of Mr. Munavalli, the memorandum said.