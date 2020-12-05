Media must sustain trust, be the voice of the people: Horatti

Annual awards of DDUWJ presented

Basavaraj Horatti, MLC and former Minister, has said that people still had faith and trusted the media more than governments and the media had the responsibility to sustain this by becoming voice of the people.

He was addressing a gathering of journalists and their families after presenting various awards at the award presentation programme organised by Dharwad District Union of Working Journalists (DDUWJ) in Hubballi on Friday. Mr. Horatti said that when the governments and elected representatives failed to respond to their grievances and aspirations, people approached the media seeking justice mediapersons should work towards retaining that trust.

Referring to the ‘black sheep’ in the media, he said that like other fields, there were bad elements in media too and because of them, journalism had earned a bad name. Those in the field should take steps to remove these bad elements and rectify the mistakes, he said.

Mr. Horatti said those in the government should also respond to the issues concerning the welfare of the journalists. He assured that he would take up the issues pertaining to journalists at the government level.

Shivanand Tagadur, president, Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), emphasised on the need for eliminating elements involved in ‘blackmail tactics’. He said the main objective of journalism was to become the voice of the voiceless and that journalists should understand this and work accordingly. On KUWJ activities, he said that that the union had taken steps to extend a helping hand to journalists in distress, especially those who had lost employment due to COVID-19. Steps to get assistance to the family members of journalists who died in accidents and due to health issues were being taken by KUWJ, he said.

MLA Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and MLC Srinivas Mane lauded the contribution of journalists towards nation-building and in raising socially relevant issues that needed government attention and consequently finding solution to the problems.

Journalists awarded

Earlier the dignitaries honoured journalist Hanumath Hugar and his wife with a lifetime achievement award. The annual awards for journalists in various categories were given to Jayashri Walwekar, Prabhakar Nayak, K. Pramod, Nagaraj Hegde Matigar, Manjunath Hugar, Prakash Shet, Krishini Shirur, Harsha Kulkarni, Vinayak Pujari, Naveen Paradeshi and Narayanagouda.

On the occasion, senior journalists Amaregouda Gonawar, Basavaraj Havaldar and Vidya Kodlekere, who recently received various awards, were felicitated. Meritorious children of working journalists who scored high marks in various examinations were honoured with cash prizes on the occasion.