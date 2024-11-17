 />
Media, judiciary have the right to keep vigil on executive, legislature, says Justice Veerappa

November 17, 2024 09:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Upa Lokayukta Justice B. Veerappa at a seminar on the ‘Role of Lokayukta and the Legal Service Authority in Public Administration’ at the conference hall of district administrative complex in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Upa Lokayukta Justice B. Veerappa at a seminar on the ‘Role of Lokayukta and the Legal Service Authority in Public Administration’ at the conference hall of district administrative complex in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The media and the judiciary have a right to keep a vigil on the executive and the legislature. It is the need of the hour for both the media and legislature to be honest and fight fearlessly to end corruption, Upa Lokayukta Justice B. Veerappa has said.

He was addressing judicial officials at a seminar on ‘The Role of Lokayukta and the Legal Service Authority in Public Administration’ jointly organised by Karnataka Lokayukta and the Kalaburagi District Legal Services Authority at the conference hall of district administrative complex in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Justice Veerappa said that the media and judiciary act in the interface between the common man and the government. Media, being the fourth estate of the government, asserts its role by strengthening and intensifying the quality of democracy.

Justice Veerappa said that the corruption has many faces, bribery being only one of them. Its broad range of action enables it not only to influence the judiciary, but all sectors of State administrations.

Pointing out that judiciary and media are not untouched by corruption, Justice Veerappa said that media is an effective watchdog and monitor on all institutions and should be allowed to play that role in a responsible manner. The judicial system and media play a critical role in fighting corruption in the legislative and executive branches.

He directed the Lokayukta officials to visit government offices, hospitals, hostels, schools to note whether the concerned authorities were performing their duties ethically and morally.

