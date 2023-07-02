Media Day inaugurated in Belagavi

July 02, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Belagavi

Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Welfare, inaugurated Media Day in Belagavi on Sunday.

She urged journalists to work without fear or favour and bring the truth in front of the public, without yielding to any pressures, ideological or otherwise.

She also asked mediahouses to cultivate the spirit of inquiry and critical thinking among the general public. She said that she would request Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to provide all social security benefits and facilities to journalists, including health insurance and subsidised housing. She gave away awards to journalists and their meritorious family members.

Gurunath Kadbur, Deputy Director of Information, spoke about the history of journalism in Karnataka. He expressed concern about the rising menace of fake news and opinionated reporting on some media platforms including social media.

Sri Chandrashekar Shivacharya sSwami, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, KUWJ district president Dilip Kurundwade, senior journalists Mehboob Makandar, Rajshekar Patil, Shreeshail Mathad, Pundalik Baloji, Arun Patil and others were present.

