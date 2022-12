December 13, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

A book titled Media and J.H. Patel was released in Bengaluru on Monday at a programme organised by the J.H. Patel Prathishtana to mark the 23rd death anniversary of former Chief Minister J.H. Patel. Prathisthaana Managing Trustee and Patel’s son Mahima Patel, senior journalists H.R. Ranganath and M. Siddaraju were present.