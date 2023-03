March 13, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Madhyam Academy award was presented to journalists from across Karnataka for their contribution to the field of journalism on Monday by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The awards had been announced earlier for four calendar years. Among the award recipients are The Hindu’s Senior Assistant Editor in Mysuru Shankar Bennur and former Senior Assistant Editor in Ballari M. Ahiraj. A total of 120 journalists received the award.