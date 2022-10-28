Mechanism being worked out on health scheme relaunch: Minister

Relaunch of Yashaswini health scheme on November 1; with AB-ArK already in operation, govt. wants to ensure there is no replication of claims by beneficiaries under the schemes

The Hindu Bureau
October 28, 2022 19:11 IST

Even as the State government has announced relaunch of Yashaswini health scheme from November 1, there appears to be no clarity yet on how the scheme would be – similar to the one that was before or will it be introduced in a new ‘avatar’.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced the scheme early this year and its relaunch had been delayed for various reasons. The scheme was set to be launched on October 2 but was put off to November 1. Yet, there seems to be some “confusions” in its form.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education K Sudhakar, who was in Mysuru on Friday, told reporters that a mechanism is being worked out for the scheme’s relaunch to avoid duplication with Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK). Whatever services that were made available under Yashaswini scheme are available under AB-ArK. To avoid duplication of services, we are working out the format of the scheme, bringing out guidelines that overcomes duplication of claims by beneficiaries, he said.

Arguing that people are getting maximum benefits under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Minister said healthcare benefits worth ₹180 crore were availed in Mysuru district alone during last year. .

