Mechanise farm operations, farmers told

Krishna Byre Gowda, Agriculture Minister, said on Saturday that farmers should take to mechanisation of farm operations to make profits.

He was speaking after inaugurating the demonstration of combined seed-cum-fertilizer drill equipment for groundnut cultivation at the fields of two farmers — Rama Holla and Krishna Holla, here.

Groundnut crop is grown in Kota and Byndoor hoblis in Udupi district. It is grown on 435 hectares of land in Kota hobli, including 235 hecatres of land in the Kota-Mannur belt alone.

Mr. Gowda said that farmers faced labour problem during cultivation and harvesting of crops. Using mechanised equipment for sowing and harvesting operations would bring down input costs by 25%.

So far, the Agriculture Department had promoted mechanisation of farm operations in paddy cultivation in the district. Now it was propagating mechanisation of groundnut cultivation in the district.

Nearly 8,000 hectares of land was being cultivated by farmers in Udupi district during the North-East monsoon season. During this season, they cultivated pulses and oilseeds and also groundnuts.

The use of combined seed-cum-fertilizer drill equipment would complete the work of sowing in an acre in an hour, which would take eight hours if done manually. It would also take lesser number of seeds when compared to manual sowing, he said.

Equipment centre

The government had opened seven Farm Equipment Hiring Centres in Udupi district. This would help the farmers to hire the equipment they wanted on rent. As many as 145 more such centres would be opened in different parts of the State in the next couple of months, Mr. Gowda said.

Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLC, was present.