Karnataka

Mechanics by day, two-wheeler lifters by night

Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 30, 2022 21:32 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 21:32 IST

The K.G. Halli police arrested Shahid Afridi and Shahid Pasha, bikes mechanics by day, and bike thieves at night. With their arrest, the police recovered 21 bikes worth ₹8 lakh that they had stolen in the last month.

According to the police, the accused used to work in a garage in Nelamangala and take the stolen bikes there to sell for parts.

Due to the increase in bike thefts, Bhimashankar Guled, DCP, East Division, formed a special team that analyzed huge volumes of footage from hundreds of CCTV cameras to identify the accused. They would move around the residential area to identify bikes parked in front of the houses and steal them by breaking locks.

The duo was among the 17 arrested in different cases registered in Ramamurthy Nagar, Pulakeshi Nagar and Hennur police station limits. The police are now trying to track the owners of the bikes.

