Mechanic stabbed to death

The Shivajinagar police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old air-conditioner mechanic to death over an illicit affair on Saturday.

The deceased, Jawad Khan, was allegedly in an affair with the wife of Zeeshan. Zeeshan had complained to the police and warned Jawad many times. Even though Jawad promised to stay away after the counselling in the station, Zeeshan caught him red-handed at his house on Saturday, the police said.

Heated arguments ensued following which Jawad pulled out a knife and tried to attack Zeeshan. In retaliation, Zeeshan snatched the knife and stabbed him on his neck.

A profusely bleeding Jawad managed to run away and got himself admitted to a private hospital where he succumbed later.

Based on a complaint, the Shivajinagar police tracked down Zeeshan and arrested him.