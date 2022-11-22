Mechanic kills middleman over financial row, surrenders at police station with body and weapon

November 22, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Police personnel at the Ramamurthy Nagar station were in for a shock when a 32-year-old mechanic walked into the station early on Tuesday, informing them that he had killed a man and wanted to surrender.

ADVERTISEMENT

He led the police to his car in the compound, in the backseat of which was the body of the man he killed. He also handed over an iron rod which he used to bludgeon the victim to death. The victim has been identified as Maheshappa.

The accused Rajashekhar, a resident of Horamavu, and his mother Suvidha, who runs a women’s self-help group, had allegedly paid ₹2 crore to the victim, after he promised to get them a huge loan.

Rajashekhar and Suvidha had borrowed loans from local moneylenders to give it to Maheshappa anticipating a huge loan, but he had allegedly cheated them and escaped to Nanjangud, near Mysuru.

According to the police, the mother and son had to sell their house to repay the money to the moneylenders and were forced to live in Rajashekhar’s father-in-law’s house.

Besides, the family members had faced also many health issues and were in dire need of money, said the police.

Two days ago, Rajashekhar went to Nanjanagud to track down Maheshappa. According to the police, he got Maheshappa back to the city, and moved around in the car and tortured him demanding the money.

According to the police, Rajashekhar confessed that he hit Maheshappa with an iron rod to scare him and tortured him to get back the money, but Maheshappa sustained serious injuries and died in the car.

Then Rajeshekhar went to the station and surrendered before the police.

He has been booked for murder and taken into custody for further investigation, Bhimashankar Guled, DCP, East Division, said.