Mechanic killed while performing bike stunt near Navayuga toll plaza

February 26, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 19-year-old two-wheeler mechanic was killed and his friend was among three people injured when their bike crashed into another bike while performing a stunt near Navayuga toll plaza in Nelamangala early on Monday.

The deceased, Rajesh, a resident of Dasarahalli, and his friend Suhail, who was riding the bike, were booked for death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving.

According to the Nelamangala traffic police, the duo was part of a gang which were performing bike stunts on the busy road. In the process, they lost control, jumped the median, and crashed into another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

The four sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared Rajesh as brought dead. The other two victims, who are working in a private firm and were heading home, are being treated at the hospital.

The associates of Rajesh and Suhail, who were part of the bike stunt group, escaped leaving behind one of the bikes. The police have seized both the bikes and registered two FIRs. Efforts are on to track down the accused, a senior police officer said.

Performing wheelies and bike stunts are on the rise and this poses a threat to road-users. “Due to strict enforcement by the city traffic police in the last few days, a majority of them shifted their base to the outskirts of the city and on highways,” a police officer said.

Continuing to crack down on the bike stunt performers, the city traffic police registered six FIRs against the bikers involved in bike stunts in the east, south, and west division between Sunday and Monday. The police have seized the bikes and even booked the parents of one of the minor boys caught performing stunts on the road.

