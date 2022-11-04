Mechanic killed in freak accident

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 04, 2022 20:30 IST

Allabaksh, a 65-year-old mechanic, was killed after the air compressor at his tyre puncture-mending shop exploded due to suspected leakage in Hoskote on Friday morning.

The impact of the explosion was so high that the body of Allabaksh was mangled and the shop was damaged.

Neighboring shop owners rushed to help and alerted the Nandagudi police, who shifted the body for postmortem and have taken up a case of unnatural death.

An inquiry by the police revealed that Allabaksh, from Kolar, was running the puncture shop for the last five years. He has left behind his family, comprising his wife and three children. The police suspect that leakage in the air compressor could have led to the explosion and are investigating further.

