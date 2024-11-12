Mechanic held for assaulting BMTC driver over road rage

The S.J. Park police arrested a 32-year-old mechanic for allegedly attacking a BMTC bus and assaulting the driver over road rage in the middle of the busy Corporation Circle on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Mujahid, 32, a resident of Kalasipalya, was riding a scooter along with the tools towards City Market.

According to the police, the BMTC bus driver brushed against Mujahid’s two-wheeler. It prompted Mujahid to overtake the bus, stop the bus and attack the window on the driver’s seat.

The driver caught Mujahid, and the other passengers thrashed him before he was handed over to the police.

The S.J. park police termed the incident as road rage and said that a case of assaulting a public servant while on duty has been booked against Mujahid, and he will be produced before the court for further procedure.