Mechanic, friend arrested for stealing 18 TV sets

December 03, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Koramangala police on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old mechanic for stealing 18 TV sets worth ₹3 lakh. The police also recovered a motorcycle which the accused had stolen to be used to commit the thefts.

According to the police, using the stolen motorcycle, the accused would move around to identify locked houses and steal valuables.

The accused targeted a function hall in Koramangala which was not being used and did not have a security guard. They stole the television sets which were kept on display.

Later, they sold them to their relatives and friends. The police have recovered them. The duo has been taken into custody to ascertain their possible involvement in other cases .

