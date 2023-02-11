ADVERTISEMENT

Mechanic arrested for molesting a minor girl

February 11, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Viveknagar police on Friday arrested a 20-year-old mechanic for molesting a 8-year-old girl who was going to school on Ejipura Main Road on Thursday.

The victim is the daughter of a labourer couple who have migrated from Bihar. On Thursday morning, the victim was walking to the school, while her mother was left behind as she was locking the door. Few minutes later when the mother started walking on the same road she did not find her daughter and panicked for a few minutes. While she was looking for her, the girl screamed out for help and came running out of a partially closed mechanic shop and reached her with soiled clothes, scared and shivering .

The victim said that the accused dragged her inside the shop, downed the shutters and molested her. When she tried to resist, the accused even threatened her with dire consequences. Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused charging him under POCSO Act, 2012.

