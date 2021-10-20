Meat trader in Belagavi injured in bike accident, alleges hit and run

Hassan Saab Khureshi and his wife were travelling on their bike when another bike rammed into his vehicle from behind

Hassan Saab Khureshi, the meat trader whose shop was vandalised allegedly by right wing elements recently, was injured in a bike accident in Belagavi on October 19 night.

Mr. Khureshi and his wife were travelling on their bike from Belagavi to Yamunapur when another bike rammed into his vehicle from behind.

His suffered injuries on his leg and hand. He has been admitted to the hospital. His wife suffered minor injuries.

A youth affiliated to the right wing allegedly vandalised his chicken shop on October 8, saying he had kept his shop open even on the village Jatra day. They tore out the shop board and burnt it and damaged the door, while raising slogans in praise of the village deity. They also forced him to pay ₹2500 as a fine to the temple Hundi, to `atone for his sins’. Videos of the incident were shared widely on social media.

However, the city police did not register a complaint, saying the victim had not given a complaint, following advise from his lawyers. Mr. Khureshi, however, has said that police had advised him not to file a complaint. “I listened to the police the first time and did not file the complaint. But now, I will file a complaint as I suspect that the accident was a case of hit and run,” he said.