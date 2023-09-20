Meat shop owner among four arrested for robbing beef from transporter

September 20, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Adugodi police have arrested four people, including a meat shop owner, who, posing as cow vigilantes, had abducted a meat transporter to rob beef from him on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed and his associates Madhu, Dinesh, and Karthik. According to the police, Mohammed who runs a meat shop in Ilyaz Nagar used to buy beef from Fayaz who used to transport the meat from Ramanagar.

As Mohammed was not regular with payment due to financial problems, Fayaz stopped supplying meat to Mohammed. In order to run the shop, Mohammed hatched a plan to rob the meat. He roped in his friends, who intercepted Fayaz’s vehicle near Mico Layout circle. Posing as cow vigilantes, Mashu Dinesh and Karthik abducted Fayaz tortured him, threatened to hand him over to the police and demanded ₹1 lakh. The accused later robbed ₹10,000 from Fayaz and escaped with his truck with beef leaving behind Fayaz. The accused later called Fayaz to inform him that he can get his truck near St. Johns circle.

When Fayaz went to the spot, he found his truck but the meat was missing. Since Fayaz was transporting the meat illegally, the accused thought he would not complaint to the police. However, Fayaz approached the Adugodi police and filed a complaint. The police tracked down the accused through the CCTV footage.

The interrogation of trio led the police to Mohammed. All four have been booked for abduction, robbery, and criminal conspiracy. They have been remanded into judicial custody.

