Meat sale banned in Hassan city

Hassan City Municipal Council, on Thursday, ordered the closure of all slaughterhouses and banned the sale of meat in the city with immediate effect, to avoid the spread of epidemics.

The Commissioner, R. Krishnamurthy, in his public notice, said in view of the threat of epidemics, slaughtering of animals and sale of meat has been prohibited till further orders.

Further, the officer said, any violation of the notice would attract legal action as per the Karnataka Municipal Act.