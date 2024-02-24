Measures taken for smooth and fair conduct of PU exams: DC

February 24, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Yadgir

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has said that all preparation has been made to ensure smooth, fair, and proper conduct of PU examinations in the district.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, Dr. Susheela said that the examinations will be held from March 1 to 22, and 11,712 students from 94 colleges will attend them at 19 centres across the district. “A meeting has been held, and the officers concerned have been told to conduct smooth and fair examination without hindrance,” she said.

The examinations will be held at the government college, New Kannada college, Jawahar college, government girls college, Saba college, and Mahatma Gandhi college in Yadgir city, followed by government boys college, government college Bheemarayanagudi, government girls college, Charabasaveshwar college, and S.B. Darshanapur college in Shahapur, and government boys college, Prabhu college, Babasaheb Ambedkar college Rangampet, government college Rangampet in Shorapur, and government boys college, government girls college in Gurmitkal, government college in Kembhavi, and government college in Hunsagi.

“Trying to film the examinations and share information on social media is an offence and such persons will be punished,” she said, adding that 200-m radius from examination centres has been declared prohibited area.

Officials of the Home Department have been asked to provide adequate security to the centres, she said. She said that drinking water will be available outside the exam halls for students and using cell phones is strictly prohibited.