Measures taken for effective implementation of code of conduct: Hassan DC

March 29, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana at a press conference in Hassan on Wednesday. SP Hariram Shankar is also seen. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Hassan district administration has taken measures to implement the model code of conduct effectively ahead of the Assembly elections, said Deputy Commissioner M.S. Arhcana.

At a press conference in Hassan on Wednesday, Ms. Archana said the administration had set up 33 checkposts across the district. Nodal officers, flying squad and video surveillance team had been appointed to ensure effective implementation of the code of conduct.

The officer appealed to the public to inform the administration if they came to know of any violations of the model code of conduct. The public could reach the administration through C-vigil, a mobile-based application. “The officers will act on the complaints without delay. They will book cases and take proper action”, he said.

The Election Commission had introduced postal ballots for voters aged 80 and older and those who were physically challenged. “Our staff will reach out to such voters in the next five days and ask them if they could reach the polling booth to vote. We will facilitate those willing to vote at home with postal ballots”, she said. There are 590 voters aged above 100 years in the district.

The officer said the administration had opened a control room to receive complaints regarding the elections. The public could reach the control room 24/7 by calling 08172-265028/267345. Toll free number - 1950.

Elephant-affected areas

The DC said the administration has identified 66 polling booths in elephant-affected areas of Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluks. The administration would take special care to ensure smooth polling in these areas with the help of the Forest Department.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said the police had taken measures to avoid untoward incidents.

