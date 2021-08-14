Measures in pipeline to add more teachers in KK region, says Education Minister

B.C. Nagesh, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, said that measures will be taken to appoint more teachers to balance the teacher-student ratio in Kalyana Karnataka.

“I am aware of the fact that the number of teachers in the KK region is inadequate. We will shortly come up with a decision to appoint more teachers to maintain a good teacher-student ratio,” he told presspersons in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

On the government’s decision to start physical classes for class IX and higher, the Minister said that the decision was driven by the fact that the online classes were not reaching around 40% of the students in rural areas.

“COVID-19 is on the decline in rural areas. Online classes are not accessible to around 40% of the students in rural areas forcing them to lag behind in the learning process. Considering these facts, we have decided to reopen the classes for class XI and higher on an experimental basis,” Mr. Nagesh said.