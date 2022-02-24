Measures being taken to ensure safe return of students from Ukraine: Karnataka CM

About 100 students on their way to the airport in Ukraine are stuck in a bus: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Indian students coming out of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on their arrival by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising tension with Russia, on February 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

About 100 students on their way to the airport in Ukraine are stuck in a bus: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said measures were being taken to get back students, who are stranded in Ukraine, and that officials of Karnataka were in constant touch with the Indian embassy in Ukraine.

About 100 Indian students, who were on their way to the airport in two buses, are stranded in Ukraine, he informed, while pointing out that 10 of them are from Karnataka.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister said details were being collected about students from Karnataka who were stranded in Ukraine.

He said the Indian embassy in Ukraine had given instructions regarding the safety of Indian students there. “They would be flown back to India as soon as operation of flights resume. While officials from Karnataka are in constant touch with the External Affairs Secretary, the issue would also be taken up with the Union Minister for External Affairs,” the Chief Minister said.

Replying to a query on why these students did not return with 200 other students who returned to India from Ukraine last week when there were early signs of a war, Mr. Bommai explained that Indian students were returning in batches, and those presently stranded belong to the last batch of returnees. “The students from Karnataka will be brought back safely,” he said.