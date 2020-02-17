Measures being taken to attract investment in Karnataka: Governor

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Monday said that the government has announced a slew of measures for improving the investment climate in the State and it would soon bring out a new industrial policy and set up a bio-incubator to nurture and support startups in biopharma.

He also said another policy would be announced soon to promote standalone and grid-connected solar-powered agricultural pumps.

In his 20-page address in Hindi to the joint session of the State legislature, Mr. Vala said Karnataka ranked second in the country as an investment destination by attracting investment of ₹71,745 crore up to November 2019. The government initiated action to frame a new industrial policy for attracting investment, new technologies, and generation of jobs, with focus on comprehensive industrial development in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The bio-incubator will be in collaboration with Manipal Academy for Higher Education (MAHE).

The government has already announced a textile and garment policy 2019 for the development of textile and ready-made sector. It has also set up the ‘Karnataka Innovation Authority’ to strengthen the innovation ecosystem.

Hike in honorarium

He said the government has enhanced the monthly remuneration of ASHA workers from ₹3,500 to ₹4,000 with effect from November 2019 and has released one-time payment of ₹3,000 to ASHA workers as an incentive for having transferred data to RCH software application. The monthly honorarium of anganwadi workers has been increased from ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 and of anganwadi helpers from ₹4,000 to ₹5,250.

The government has decided to distribute Bhagyalakshmi bonds pending for about two years to eligible beneficiaries.

Firsts

The Governor said Karnataka stood first in the country in increasing forest cover, reducing maternal deaths, and laying out a fiscal consolidation roadmap to improve the State’s finances. It is the second largest milk producer in the country and a sum of ₹691 crore has been released for payment of incentive of ₹5 per litre of milk to nearly nine lakh dairy farmers till the end of December, 2019.

The Governor said 276 Karnataka public schools have been started from Standard 1 to 12 by integrating nearby primary, high schools and PU colleges with an objective of enhancing the quality of education. A novel concept of “Water Bell” has been introduced in schools to prevent dehydration in schoolchildren.

With regard to health, Mr. Vala said mobile mammography and cervical cancer diagnostic units have been sanctioned to 10 districts where cancer diagnostic facilities were not available in the district hospitals.

The Governor said 25 per cent reservation for women has been made in police recruitment. Separate waiting lounges would be provided in all courts for the use of women advocates and full fee exemption given to 1.70 lakh girl students studying in 411 government first grade colleges, he added.