Meal workers stage protest in Hubballi seeking hike in wages

January 23, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Seeking an increase in wages for midday meal workers and fulfilment of other demands, scores of midday meal workers staged a demonstration in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Members of Karnataka State Association of Midday Meal Employees staged the protest in front of the office of Member of Parliament and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi near Chitaguppi Hospital in Hubballi. The protest was staged under the aegis of CITU.

Addressing the protestors, Dharwad district secretary of CITU Mahesh Pattar, president B.I. Iliger and others said that the Union and the State governments have been negligent towards their rightful demands.

Mr. Pattar said that not a single rupee has been increased in the wages of midday meal workers in the past 10 years and the Union government has been following anti-women policy by not increasing grants to the midday meal scheme.

He said that their demands include the implementation of minimum wages for midday meal workers, a lumpsum amount on retirement and increase in wages of scheme workers and others.

Expressing solidarity with the protesting midday meal workers, farmers leaders B.S. Soppin, State president of Raita Sena, Karnataka, Viresh Sobaradmath Swamy, Amrut Ijari of Namma Karnataka Sene and others took part in the agitation and addressed the protestors.

Subsequently, a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister was submitted to the personal assistant of the Union Minister.

In the memorandum, they have also demanded minimum wages of ₹31,000 and pension of ₹10,000 on retirement.

