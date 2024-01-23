GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meal workers stage protest in Hubballi seeking hike in wages

The protest was staged in front of the office of Member of Parliament and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi near Chitaguppi Hospital

January 23, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Midday meal workers staging a protest in front of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s office in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Midday meal workers staging a protest in front of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s office in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Seeking an increase in wages for midday meal workers and fulfilment of other demands, scores of midday meal workers staged a demonstration in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Members of Karnataka State Association of Midday Meal Employees staged the protest in front of the office of Member of Parliament and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi near Chitaguppi Hospital in Hubballi. The protest was staged under the aegis of CITU.

Addressing the protestors, Dharwad district secretary of CITU Mahesh Pattar, president B.I. Iliger and others said that the Union and the State governments have been negligent towards their rightful demands.

Mr. Pattar said that not a single rupee has been increased in the wages of midday meal workers in the past 10 years and the Union government has been following anti-women policy by not increasing grants to the midday meal scheme.

He said that their demands include the implementation of minimum wages for midday meal workers, a lumpsum amount on retirement and increase in wages of scheme workers and others.

Expressing solidarity with the protesting midday meal workers, farmers leaders B.S. Soppin, State president of Raita Sena, Karnataka, Viresh Sobaradmath Swamy, Amrut Ijari of Namma Karnataka Sene and others took part in the agitation and addressed the protestors.

Subsequently, a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister was submitted to the personal assistant of the Union Minister.

In the memorandum, they have also demanded minimum wages of ₹31,000 and pension of ₹10,000 on retirement.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.