February 07, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

The school feeding programme of the meal scheme was extended with MTR Foods joining hands with Akshaya Patra, an implementing partner of PM Poshan programme, to serve meals to a school in Mysuru city. The government higher primary school in Kumbarakoppalu was the latest school where the meal programme through the collaboration was extended. MTR Foods will support 13,500-plus midday meals in Mysuru and Hubballi for a period of one year, a release said here.