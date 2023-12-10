ADVERTISEMENT

MDN is the reason behind my entry into politics: CM

December 10, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the release of ‘Nenapina Putagalu’, a book written by T.N. Seetharam in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah went down memory lane and recalled his early years of politics during the launch of the autobiography by writer and film-maker T.N. Seetharam on Sunday.

Releasing Mr. Seetharam’s autobiography “Nenapina Putagalu” at Bengaluru, he said, “Mr. Seetharam is a close friend with almost 40 years of association. I used to visit Lankesh Patrike office. While I was a law student, farmers’ leader Prof. M.D. Nanjundaswamy was a law college professor. He used to hold discussions with the students who were interested in politics.” These discussions had inspired him into politics and he became a member of Samajwadi Yuva Janasabha, he said. “Prof. Nanjundaswamy is the reason behind my political career,” the Chief Minister said.

CONNECT WITH US