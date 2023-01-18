HamberMenu
MDMA crystals and marijuana worth ₹9 lakh recovered, four held

January 18, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Vidyaranyapura police on Wednesday arrested a gang of four peddling MDMA and marijuana to their clients.

Sheikh Ali, 47, Sheikh Salman, 24, Muzammil, 34, and Vinod Kumar, 34, were caught red-handed while waiting for their customers at a rented house in Kanshiramnagar in Singapura. The police recovered 56 grams of MDMA crystals and 2.3 kg of marijuana, ₹2.3 lakh cash, two mobile phones, and two bikes total worth ₹ 9 lakh.

The accused told the police that they would source the drugs from their contacts from a neighbouring State and would smuggle it into city by road to sell it at a higher price. The accused have been booked under NDPS Act.

