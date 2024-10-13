GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MDJA complains of police ‘high-handedness’ during Jamboo Savari

Updated - October 13, 2024 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) has complained to the district administration about police ‘’high-handedness’’ in the treatment of photographers covering the Dasara procession on Saturday.

The MDJA said that some of the photographers who were on duty during the Jamboo Savari were roughed up, pushed around apart and abused in foul language by the police.

MDJA president K. Deepak said that journalists were working round the clock for the last two months covering every aspect of the festivities and ensuring that they reach a large section of the people. But the way the a senior photographer of a Kannada daily was treated duringthe Jamboo Savari does not cover either the police or the district administration in glory.

The MDJA urged the DC to identify the police who roughed up the photographer and place them under suspension. The copies of the complaint have also been addressed and submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home Minister G. Parameshwara and District in charge minister H.C. Mahadevappa along with video clippings of the incident.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association has condemned the manhandling of the photographers and warned of an agitation if the cops responsible were not suspended.

Published - October 13, 2024 08:01 pm IST

Karnataka / Mysore / news media / festivals / religious festival or holiday / police

