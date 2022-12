December 31, 2022 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

The 2023 calendar and annual diary brought out by the Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) was released at a function held on the Association premises on Saturday.

Mayor Shivakumar, MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar, Editor of Star of Mysore daily K.B. Ganapathy and hotelier P.V. Giri were present on the occasion. The calendar and diary were sponsored by Mr. Giri. MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar was also present.