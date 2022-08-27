M.D. Lakshminarayana to quit Congress, join BJP

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 27, 2022 20:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The former MLC M.D. Lakshminarayana, who is also heading the OBC cell of the KPCC, has decided to quit the Congress in a few days, most likely after Ganesha Chaturthi festival.

Mr. Lakshminarayana, who joined the Congress a few years ago, will return to the ruling BJP next month. A few days ago, he met veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa and discussed the recent developments in the party and the Congress, it is learnt.

The former MLC told The Hindu on Saturday that he, “Did not like the way in which the party was being run in the State.” He also accused the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of neglecting the Hindu vote bank.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Though he had suggested Congress leaders not to speak against the Hindu community, a few leaders had been criticising freedom fighters belonging to the RSS without a break, Mr. Lakshminarayana said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A couple of months ago, the former MLC wrote to KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and expressed his unhappiness over the selection of candidates for the Rajya Sabha and the Legislative Council seats.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Indian National Congress
Bharatiya Janata Party

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app