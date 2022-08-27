M.D. Lakshminarayana to quit Congress, join BJP

The former MLC M.D. Lakshminarayana, who is also heading the OBC cell of the KPCC, has decided to quit the Congress in a few days, most likely after Ganesha Chaturthi festival.

Mr. Lakshminarayana, who joined the Congress a few years ago, will return to the ruling BJP next month. A few days ago, he met veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa and discussed the recent developments in the party and the Congress, it is learnt.

The former MLC told The Hindu on Saturday that he, “Did not like the way in which the party was being run in the State.” He also accused the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of neglecting the Hindu vote bank.

Though he had suggested Congress leaders not to speak against the Hindu community, a few leaders had been criticising freedom fighters belonging to the RSS without a break, Mr. Lakshminarayana said.

A couple of months ago, the former MLC wrote to KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and expressed his unhappiness over the selection of candidates for the Rajya Sabha and the Legislative Council seats.