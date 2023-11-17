McGann Hospital doctors in Shivamogga conduct rare surgery

November 17, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

The doctors at McGann Hospital in Shivamogga successfully conducted surgery on the woman diagnosed with a ruptured ectopic pregnancy after arranging the blood of the rare Bombay blood group for the woman.

Baby, 31, of Hale Jog of Nyamathi taluk in Davangere district, was brought to the hospital on November 12 with severe stomach pain. The doctors found that she was one-and-a-half months pregnant. Further examinations showed that it was a case of ruptured ectopic pregnancy, in which the foetus develops outside the uterus on the fallopian tube. Her condition was critical, and her haemoglobin level was only 2.5 grams per deciliter, and her blood pressure was 80/50.

The doctors admitted her to the intensive care unit. It was noticed that her blood group was the rarest—the Bombay Blood Group.

Dr. B.G. Lepakshi, Dr. Ashwini Veeresh, and their team with the guidance of Dr. Thimmappa, Medical Superintendent, and Dr. Siddanagouda P., the district surgeon, succeeded in finding the donors of the rare blood group: Siddesh of Kottur of Vijayanagar district, Praveen G. of Mayakonda in Davangere district, and Sankalpa Foundation in Bengaluru. Dr. Veena and her team played an important role in securing the blood required.

After making arrangements for the blood, the surgery was conducted. It went on for three hours. Dr. Shivananda P.T. was the anaesthetist. The surgery was successful.

Dr. Virupakshappa V., Director of Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences, has thanked the blood donors and congratulated the team of doctors for successfully conducting the surgery.