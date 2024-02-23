GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MCE Hassan gets ‘Gold’ rating

February 23, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

QS I-Gaude, an Indian brand of Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a higher education analytics firm from the United Kingdom, has examined the quality and performance of Malnad College of Engineering in Hassan and awarded it a ‘Gold’ rating.

The QS I-Gauge is an independent private-sector specialized in rating colleges, universities, and colleges. Its ratings are based on seven primary criteria and six secondary criteria ranging from teaching, learning, employability, social responsibility, research, internationalization, governance and structure.

QS I-Gaude examined the education quality and performance of MCE on thirteen criteria for the academic year 2023. As per the results announced, the college got a ‘gold’ rating. The management of Malnad Technical Education Society has congratulated the principal and staff of the college for this achievement, said a press release issued by the college.

